Police seek help in finding missing Kelowna woman

April Conlin’s family is concerned for her health and well-being

April Conlin is believed to be in either Kelowna or Vernon

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Police are very concerned for April Conlin’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe she is either in Kelowna or Vernon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April Conlin is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.