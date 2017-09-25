Police seeking suspect in indecent act

Incident last Friday in Kelowna sees a man expose himself to two teenage girls

Collage of images captured of the suspect by video surveillance in the area. - Image: RCMP

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two teenagers during the evening hours of Friday Sept. 8 in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an indecent act committed in the 700 block of Rutland Road North in Kelowna last Friday shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police arrived in the area and spoke with two teenage girls who provided detailed statements to investigators.

Police have been told that the male suspect arrived in the area on a black motorcycle, possibly a Harley Davidson, with “U” shaped handle bars.

“After striking a conversation with the two youths, the suspect allegedly exposed himself and offered each of the girls an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Both girls reportedly told the man ‘no,’ at which time he left the area without further incident.”

The suspect is described as a caucasian male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, of average height and weight, with red or strawberry blonde coloured hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a black Harley Davidson branded t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.