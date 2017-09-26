Popular art show is back

What’s the best way to experience and shop Canadian-made products?

Hint: it happens just once a year and it’s awesome.

The fourth annual Artisan Show makes its much-anticipated return to Kelowna this Saturday. Local talent takes the spotlight in a large, open studio marketplace.

The Ellis Art Studios is hosting the event featuring items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The marketplace has given Kelowna such a successful platform for local artisans and each maker is so passionate about their craft, which we can’t wait to share with our community,” said Brazen Edwards, art director, Ellis Art Studios. “We invite sellers from across B.C. to showcase their incredible talent here at the studio so they have the opportunity to be more successful in their handmade business.

“This show embodies our mission by encouraging a positive creative impact on our local community and giving artists and designers an affordable marketplace to sell their wares.”

Edwards says there will be handmade and vintage wares; from art and home décor to clothing and accessories and much more. Shoppers will have the opportunity to meet artisans such as local Kelowna Artist, Jolene Mackie who will be selling her whimsical oil paintings; Kathleen Pistak from Mountain Town Knits all the way from Rossland with her collection for the everyday adventurer and Brittani Buettner the designer behind Whistler’s Scenic Route Collection who’s jewellery brand showcases the beauty of nature.