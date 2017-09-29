Suspicious grass fire in West Kelowna

Fire crews in West Kelowna snuffed out a grass fire on Campbell Road.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

A small grass fire that ignited just after 3 p.m. grew to 20 feet by 20 feet by the time firefighters arrived on scene at Campbell Road.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brouland said conditions were favourable to quickly douse the blaze.

“It’s cool out, there was a lack of wind, and there is a bit more moisture in the air,” he explained.

The blaze does appear to be suspicious and fire investigators are looking into the cause.

Fire crews in West Kelowna are headed to a reported grass fire on Campbell Road.

A small plume of smoke can be seen from the W.R. Bennet bridge.

It’s unclear how big the blaze is or how it started.

A reporter is headed to the scene and the Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

