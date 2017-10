Power lines crashed down on to the Dynamic Westside Auto building

A small fire sparked in West Kelowna after power lines crashed on to a local business.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of downed power lines and a roof fire.

Heavy winds have been reported in the area.

When crews arrived there were no visible flames.

More to come.

