Precautionary boil water notice in fire zone

Kelowna - Evacuated residents will be under water quality advisory when allowed to return home

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents served by the Falcon Ridge Water System in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

This affects approximately 55 properties connected to the community water system off Highway 33. Roadside sign notices are in place to let residents know about the water quality advisory when they are allowed to return home as the area is currently under an evacuation order due to the Philpott Road wildfire.

“Because of the wildfire, electricity powering the chlorination equipment for the water system was lost. Fire crews were also using water from the system, so reservoir levels were low,” said communications officer Bruce Smith. “Our staff set up a portable generator to help fill the reservoir, however full chlorination wasn’t in place until electricity was restored late last night.

“As a result, after consulting with Interior Health (IH) we recommend that Falcon Ridge water customers follow IH guidelines especially for those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.”

The precautionary boil water notice will continue until further notice.

For more detail and information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (regionaldistrict.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.