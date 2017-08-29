Premier yet to deal with Kelowna West byelection date

Premier John Horgan says he has not given much thought to when to call a byelection in Kelowna West.

But he said he is aware of the need for political representation for the riding’s roughly 45,000 constituents now that former MLA, premier and Liberal Party leader Christy Clark has resigned her seat and quit politics.

“We want to make sure the people in Kelowna West have representation as soon as possible,” said Horgan Tuesday. “We will get to it as soon as we can.”

He said while his government is still fairly new—it was just sworn in a little over a month ago—he expects to give the issue more thought once the B.C. Legislature returns to session next week. Clark quit Aug. 4 and her former constituency office in Westbank is slated to close Sept. 30.

Horgan has six months to call the byelection and has a two-seat majority in the Legislature, thanks to the support of the three B.C. Green Party MLAs.