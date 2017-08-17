Presentation centre opens for tallest highrises in Kelowna

The centre will provide residents and buyers with additional opportunities to view display suites

After revised plans for the proposed ONE Water Street development were unveiled at a public open house in June, developers are announcing the opening of their presentation centre.

The centre will provide prospective buyers and Kelowna residents with additional opportunities to view display suites and a model of the two-tower project.

It is located at 1001 Manhattan Drive and open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are also available outside of regular hours by calling 778-940-8385.

The proposed towers would be built on a 2.9-acre former railyard site in downtown Kelowna.

If Kelowna City Council approves height variances for the project, the 36-storey and 29-storey towers would be the tallest buildings between Metro Vancouver and Calgary.

The entire ONE Water Street development would be fully above ground, with the two concrete and glass towers sitting on a three-storey podium that would connect the towers, according to a release.

The first three storeys of the podium would house a 543-car parkade surrounded by a perimeter of commercial space, making the parkade invisible from street level. The fourth level would be an elevated 1.3 acre landscaped park called The Bench, which would offer numerous amenities and outdoor space for ONE Water Street residents.