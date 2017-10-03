Preventing alcohol-related accidents in youth

Around 60 Mount Boucherie Secondary students watched a simulation of a drunk driving accident this morning.

The simulations are part of the P.A.R.T.Y. program, which is offered to high school students in order to prevent alcohol and risk-related trauma.

There were four simulations at Kelowna General Hospital, starting with a fake accident scene, and students then follow the patient through the hospital cycle to recovery.

Const. Sherri Lund was at the scene of the accident Tuesday, giving students a reality check on how police deal with alcohol-related incidents and provided them with the consequences of what happens when they drink and drive.

One woman tried to chew raw garlic when she was pulled over by police officers, said Lund.

“Does that seem like a really sober, good decision to do?” Lund asked the students, adding the woman had her license taken away for 90 days.

Rutland Senior Secondary students also got to experience the program yesterday.