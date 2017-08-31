Province stepping in to protect ancestral remains

For the first time in history, the BC government is using the court system to ensure remains of First Nations people are protected.

Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band gave the news to his members and members of the Okanagan Nation and across the province at a Day of Action event held Thursday morning near Keremeos.

“This is a positive. But we are still moving ahead with our plan. On September 11 we are going to go on that site with or without a permit and start doing the archeological work and start recovering the rest of the bones that are there so we can rebury on that site,” he said.

The Day of Action was held to bring awareness and attention to the fight the LSIB has undergone to gain access to ancestral remains unearthed on an orchard near Keremeos.

The remains of at least seven people were unearthed on Feb., 29, 2016 when contractors started to flatten a small hill in an orchard property so more apple trees could be planted.

Crow said the LSIB was able to access to the site to remove over 500 bone fragments but a permit to protect the remains from the archeology branch has not been issued because the landowners have not signed off.

Over a hundred people from First Nation band’s from across the province attended the rally including many elders and chiefs.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development issued this as a statement to Black Press.

“We respect the significant impact this issue has had on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band community. We also recognize how important it is for them to repatriate their ancestors in a culturally appropriate way.

Under the Heritage Conservation Act, we will be making an application to the court to pursue a restoration order so the human remains can be protected. If approved by the courts, it will direct the property owners to restore the site and undertake the required conservation work. This section of the Heritage Conservation Act has never been used, but is required in this case to ensure the intent of the Heritage Conservation Act is met.

We thank the Band and the Okanagan Nation for their patience and willingness to work with the Province and land owners during this process.”

Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation stated in response to questions from Black Press:

“It is time for a change in how the Province works with First Nations and all Indigenous peoples. B.C. is committed to building relationships founded on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership, guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, and court rulings such as the Tsilhqot’in decision. We’ve made reconciliation a cross-government priority, and are working collaboratively and respectfully with First Nations to deliver a better future for everyone.”