Public Thriller dance coming back to Kelowna

Thrill The World Kelowna is now part of an international tribute to the late Michael Jackson

Participants in last year’s Thrill The World event in Kelowna.—Facebook

Calling all Zombies—Thrill the World Kelowna is coming back.

The event, to be held in Stuart Park downtown, is slated for Saturday, Oct. 28.

Those who gather, preferably in Zombie costumes, will dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller with the rest of the world at precisely 3 p.m. local time. The event is a continuing worldwide tribute to Michael Jackson’s smash hit Thriller album, released on Nov. 30, 1982. The record—and subsequent release as a CD— remains one of the the biggest selling albums ever.

In the music video for the song Thriller, one of Jackson’s many hits off the album, Jackson leads a group of Zombie dancers in one of the best known video dance session ever to hit the music video airwaves.

Organizers of this year’s Thrill The World Kelowna event say they would like to see as many zombie dancers as can possibly be there.

Studio9 School of the Arts is the official Kelowna host for Thrill the World but the event is open to everyone—and will be free.Participants, however, are asked to bring a donation for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Drive, such as canned food, peanut butter, pasta/rice or diapers for the Salvation Army Christmas Food Drive.

Sign up at the event or leave your team’s name on the TTW Facebook at www.facebook.com/ttwkelowna/.

There you can find links to learn the dance moves to participate in the Thriller dance.