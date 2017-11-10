Puppy abandoned on trail in Lake Country

A puppy abandoned on a walking path during the recent cold snap is doing well, though it could have gone much differently. (Image Credit: Facebook)

The three-month old chihuahua-cross was discovered in a crate by Brittney Mathieson Nov. 8, while she was walking her own dog on the rail trail by the Wood lake boat launch off Oyama Road.

“He was barking and terrified and freezing. I am thankful that I found him and was able to bring him home, warm him up and give him the love and kindness he so deserves,” Mathieson in a Facebook post. “We have since brought this little guy to the Kelowna SPCA and hope that he will find his forever home so enough.”

Kelowna SPCA spokesperson Kaylyn Robinson said the pup went for a vet check Thursday and, other than a case of conjunctivitis, he’s doing well and not suffering any ill effects from his time outside.

Robinson said she’d like whoever left the dog behind to come forward and share the history. She added that there’s no evidence that he was intentionally abandoned, though the pup had no ID.

The dog will be in the care of the SPCA until his eye issue clears up and he’s neutered, but then he’ll be adopted out.

She also said that the SPCA understands that there are times when a dog has to be re-homed and there is room at the shelter to help dogs be adopted out, if need be. There is, however, a waiting list for cats.

