Pushing shopping carts to prevent homelessness

The annual Push to End Homelessness takes place Saturday for Inn from the Cold – Kelowna

Watch out for shopping carts Saturday as downtown Kelowna will be taken over by decorated carts competing in the sixth annual Push To End Homelessness.

This fundraising race event, held Saturday, Sept. 30, for Inn from the Cold – Kelowna (IFTC) is to raise social awareness and support for programs aimed at ending homelessness in Kelowna. All proceeds will go directly towards IFTC programs.

“The objective of the Push to End Homelessness fundraising event is not only to raise much needed funds for Inn from the Cold – Kelowna, but, more importantly, to raise awareness surrounding the issues of homelessness in our community,” said Jan Schulz, executive director of IFTC.

The Push To End Homelessness is a race where teams of four to six people push a decorated shopping cart to various checkpoints throughout Kelowna, facing clues and challenges along the way.

Teams will start the race at the IFTC emergency shelter on Sutherland Avenue and have one hour to decorate their shopping carts before the ceremonial ribbon cutting by Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. Teams will then make their way through series of challenges, leading them through the downtown core towards the finish line at Kerry Park.

The event wraps up with a community barbeque, live music, and prizes for top fundraising team, best decorated cart, top contenders, and more.

Registrarion and cart decoration starts at 9 a.m. with the race at 10.

The Push To End Homelessness is open for team registrations online or by calling 778-363-6403.

Push to End Homelessness from Render Digital on Vimeo.