Rail trail info sessions held

An information session will be held in Kelowna today at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

Lake Country resident Sherry Stone reads a poster on the Okanagan Rail Trail during an information session at George Eliot Secondary, Oct. 4. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country resident Sherry Stone cycled along the Okanagan Rail Trail, arriving for the start of the trail information session.

Presented by the District of Lake Country, along with various members of the project, the information session at George Elliot Secondary Wednesday provided locals with an update on the trail’s status and with general information on the trail itself, from cost to location.

A similar information session will be held in Kelowna today at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna from 4 to 6:30 p.m

For Stone, she said she has been a supporter of the trail since day one.

“I just wanted to see where we were at and I understand there’s more work being done.”

The avid biker said it’s going to be wonderful to not have to walk along the highway.

Another resident was concerned with the traffic of the trail, as it bisects his property.

Zale Chapel said he was “concerned with crossings, signage and speeds.”

His property, he said, is located north of Tween Lakes Resort.

Chapel’s main concern is safety, as garbage trucks, farm equipment, and linen trucks regularly cross the property.

He hoped to find answers at the information session, as he had just arrived at the time of the interview with the Lake Country Calendar.

“It’s an information session because we have the initial phase of construction kicking off shortly, specifically in Lake Country and the regional district. So this is laying out what’s been done to this point to get to this point,” said Matt Vader, manager of strategic and support services for Lake Country.

“We want to show people what goes into doing a project of this size and then going forward, what else will be done and what they can expect on the trail.”

Five kilometres of trail in Lake Country and 12 km in the Regional District of the North Okanagan are set to be completed by the end of November.

The project is valued at $7,688,800. As of Sept. 1, $4.9 million has been raised.