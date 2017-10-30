Rain expected for Halloween

Rain expected up and down the Okanagan valley this Halloween

Okanagan trick-or-treaters had best pull on their wellies and pack an umbrella.

Up and down the valley, the forecast is calling for rain on Hallows’ Eve.

Depending where you are, Environment Canada reports that the day will start with varying degrees of cloudiness and some showers. Then the rain is expected to fall by the time the little ghouls are out and about.

While a rainy Halloween is one thing to prepare for, everyone will likely want to switch gears the next day when the weather takes a turn for the wintry.

On Wednesday night Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries in all Okanagan cities and the forecast continues on through Friday, with overnight temperatures falling below 0 C.

