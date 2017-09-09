Rain helpful for crews battling Joe Rich fire

The fire is currently 85 per cent contained near Kelowna

Firefighters battling the Joe Rich fire near Kelowna. Image: Facebook/District of Lake Country

The Joe Rich wildfire is currently 85 per cent contained.

According to wildfire information officer Justine Hunse, the fire is being held at 465 hectares and the rain has made a difference overnight.

Wildfire crews are currently working on addressing hotspots, particularly within 100 feet of the northern flank of the fire, with 27 firefighters and one officer on scene, said Hunse.

Operations have been scaling back and there rain is expected in the forecast next week, said Hunse.

All evacuees have gone home in the area.