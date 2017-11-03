Raudz shakes up competition for the win in Kelowna

Raudz Regional Table wins judges choice at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff

Self-proclaimed Kelowna’s best restaurant and known for it’s local flare, Raudz Regional Table can now add winner of the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff judges choice cocktail to the list.

The fifth annual event took place Thursday at the Laurel Packing House where nine local bartenders faced off to present a creative cocktail to more than 250 people.

Each of their cocktails required two Okanagan Spirit ingredients and a local wine.

“The creativity and originality the competitors showed was amazing. These bartenders continue to raise the bar every year,” said Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery owner Tyler Dyck. “It’s so great to see the bartenders working as a team with their Chef’s to pair the drinks with amazing food!”

The competitors spent months putting together their cocktails to vie for either the Judge’s Choice Drink and People’s Choice Drink.

The Judges Choice Cocktail was awarded to Ben Hefford from RauDZ Regional Table with his cocktail ‘Pinot Libra’.

The votes then were tallied for the People’s Choice Drink, where Mia Papadopoulos from KRAFTY Kitchen + Bar was announced the winner for her drink ‘A Corpse in the Vineyard’! Graham Momer from Waterfront Restaurant & Wine Bar went on to win People’s Choice Best Bite presented by Olivia’s Oils and Vinegars with their delicious Grilled Cheese.

Competitors included:

  • Oak + Cru
  • The Den – Silver Star Mountain
  • BNA Brewing
  • Raudz Regional Table
  • Globe
  • Waterfront Restaurant
  • KRAFTY Kitchen + Bar
  • Basil and Mint

