A 36-year-old male suspect known to be violent was arrested after he threatened to injure his father and destroy the family residence.-Image credit: File photo

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Police arrested a male suspect who is known to be violent following an altercation with his father in the family home on Oct. 23.

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the residence on Highway 97B at about 6:30 p.m.

The father had reported that his life was threatened by his son, who also threatened to burn down the family home, says Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm detachment.

“While in this frustrated state, the male damaged the residence and the father escaped the area and called 911,” says West in an Oct. 25 media release. “The 36-year-old male is known to police to be violent and is, in fact, on the Ministry of Justice High Risk Offender Identification Program.”

The suspect has warrants for his arrest in Alberta and Saskatchewan and is under a number of court-ordered conditions, which include a prohibition on possesing firearms or ammunition.

West says when police arrived at the Highway 97B residence, the victim was safe but the suspect had fled the house in his vehicle and was believed to be in the community.

RCMP Police Dog Services were called in to assist as local officers tried to locate the man.

Subsequent patrols and investigation located the suspect’s vehicle on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm with no occupants.

Police were able to talk to the suspect by phone while he was on foot in the area and eventually located him shortly before 9 p.m.

During the arrest, the man refused to respond to police directions and the police dog was used to subdue the suspect.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for mischief and uttering threats.

He was treated at Shuswap Lake General Hospital for minor injuries associated with the arrest.

In a court appearance on Oct. 25, the man was remanded into custody with a court date to follow on Oct. 31.

Most Read