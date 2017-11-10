RCMP seeking witness to shooting incident

Penticton RCMP say no one was hurt when shots were fired Monday at a social housing complex

The RCMP are investigating a shooting incident at a Penticton social housing complex that occurred last Monday evening, Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Penticton RCMP were called to the Fairhaven House (formerly the Bel Air Motel, 2670 Skaha Lake Rd.), in response to a shooting incident that occurred the day prior, Monday, at around 5 p.m.

“Investigators have confirmed that three individuals walked into the parking area of the single floor complex and approached the door to one of the units. Shots were fired in the direction of the unit and towards the parking lot area. To date, it appears as though no one was hurt during the incident, and we are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Investigators are looking to identify two individuals: one male described as wearing a black ball cap, light-coloured ski jacket, dark pants and shoes; one female described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket, light-coloured pants and shoes, carrying a rectangular backpack.

It is believed that a number of individuals would have witnessed this incident.

The Penticton RCMP are urging anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, to contact the General Investigation Section at 250-492-4300 or for those wishing to remain anonymous to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.