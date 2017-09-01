Readers respond: Are you worried about seniors driving on Okanagan roads?

‪

We ran a story about a seniors driving and we asked for your opinions on the topic. Here’s a what you had to say:

Teasha Snave‬: These days I am more concerned about those who text while driving and this seems to have more “younger” people doing it than older people

‪Candace Keen‬: Not necessarily true. I see people of all ages doing it in traffic.

‪Brian Avery‬: If very old people don’t use cell phones as much as young people, remember that those young people are not going to stay young forever. Someday it will be the old people who use cell phones when driving, and the youth will have some new vice.

‪Wayne Bonsan‬: Yes, put the incompetent senior and texting driver behind the wheel and wait for the mayhem and the finger pointing!

‪Francine Denis-Timbers‬: Yesssss, over 70, they should pass a road test every two years

‪Helen Loraas Harding‬: Well guys – it is a mindset at any age! I am a senior – keep my driving sharp and knowledge up to scratch. I ace the ICBC test app to keep myself aware of rules of the road and signs. My cell phone is off and in my purse when driving even though my vehicle has all the bells and whistles! I also do not take drugs and have great vision! So not all seniors are a hazard!

‪Lynda Watt-Millard‬: It’s not just “young people” texting. I see so many men in trucks, on their phones. Probably calling next client to say on their way or asking directions. I don’t think it’s an age issue. More like PAY ATTENTION.

‪Ty Michei‬: Why? Just because they drive into buildings at a high rate? Big deal! .. We have graduated licensing for teens (who can’t vote) but nothing to keep seniors (who can and do vote) in check. I wonder why…

‪Shannon McDonald‬: I sure think it would be to everyone’s benefit for there to be public education on roundabouts….If I come up behind one more person that stops at one….when it’s plain to see there is nothing coming. These things are designed to keep traffic moving! Also there seems to be some confusion at four-ways…any reason we can’t put little reminder signs up that explain for those challenged?

‪Maggie Deneault‬: A huge majority of drivers in this area need to trade in their licences for bus passes. I see idiots every day almost causing accidents, texting, using their cell phone while driving – in fact people text and use their cell phone way more often then use their signal when needed. And guess what? A majority of them aren’t even elderly drivers, go figure.

‪Jarrod Ng‬: I drive a lot for my job around Kelowna and the Okanagan area to get to job sites and unfortunately this is a major concern. There are many bad drivers around but I’m more concerned about the elderly than someone texting and that’s saying something. Every day I drive around I expect to get t-boned or hit by an elderly driver. It’s has gotten so bad I’m actually going to be installing dash cams in my personal work Truck to protect myself. I understand it is a sense of freedom for many of them but unfortunately many of them are a risk to other drivers on the road. In the past week I’ve nearly been side swiped on numerous occasions by elderly drivers who don’t look when changing lanes, nearly t-boned, nearly t-boned them because they turn out in front of me without looking, drive way under the speed limit etc. Just the other day I watched one do 60 km/h in the 90 km/hr zone but in the passing lane. Meanwhile there’s about 20 or so cars behind them. I watched another one slam on her brakes in the middle of traffic and come to a complete stop mid traffic. Then turn left in front of a oncoming vehicle and almost get hit.

‪Lynda Betch‬: I’ve been almost hit twice by seniors while i was crossing the street in Kelowna. Another time they literally smashed into the bulk barn in Westbank while I was next door at the dollar store.