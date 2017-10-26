Ready to ring some bells?

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Seeks Volunteers

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan is seeking volunteers for the Kettle Campaign. There are over 5,000 hours of Kettle Bell Ringing to fill. Each shift is two hours and there are locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“We rely on the community to step forward and book a couple of shifts of kettle bell ringing, “said Patty Lou Bryant, communications co-ordinator, in a press release.

“This is a very easy volunteer opportunity. Everyone knows about the kettles and people come prepared to donate. We love it when our volunteers dress up and show-off their Christmas Spirit. It is an excellent opportunity for families to participate —kids with parents, three generations or all of the cousins together—and sets up the next generation to think about being involved in the community.”

RELATED: CAPITAL NEWS EMPLOYEES RING THE BELLS

Funds from the Kettle Campaign are used for our Christmas Blessing program. It ensures that families in need have a great holiday season. Last year The Salvation Army Central Okanagan provided Christmas Blessings—food and gifts—to over 600 families and 1100 children. Because the community is so generous we are Giving Hope Today.

“We love teams,” continues Patty Lou Bryant. “So much fun to get all of our office mates together or your book club or neighbours and ring the bells together. Costumes are optional—but make it a stellar event. We can book an entire day for a team, put up a sign stating who is “ringing the bells” today. Each two hour shift is the equivalent of a $175 donation. Collect some friends, create a team and help the community this Christmas season.”

Follow our story of hope on Facebook at The Salvation Army Central Okanagan, on Twitter @kelownasallyann and on our website www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.

