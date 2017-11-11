Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Hundreds gather in City Park to remember those who gave sacrifice for this country

Hundreds gathered in Kelowna’s City Park, Saturday morning, to reflect on the sacrifices made in both past and present conflicts.

Taking place under cloudy skies and a cool 4 C the Remembrance Day ceremony paid special attention to the First and Second War as well as the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, which ended on Nov. 10, 1917.

Beginning at 10:30 the colour party marched from Kerry Park to the cenotaph in City Park, where a ceremony commenced.

Following the ceremony the Okanagan Military Museum will open its doors to the public to attend the Success in Battle instalment of the WWI exhibition series. New displays explore the compelling story of how Canadian soldiers succeeded in several important battles in 1917.

Standing tall for Remembrance Day
Local veterans tell their stories

