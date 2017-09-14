Renovations announced for Kelowna casino

Two restaurants and a pub to be be added to Lake City Casino along with refreshing the gaming floor.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment, owner of the Lake City Casino in downtown Kelowna, has announced renovation plan for the property.

The company is adding a new restaurant and pub, called MATCH Eatery & Public House and a second restaurant to called The Buffet. It also plans to refresh the gaming floor.

According to the company , the project will add new jobs and an estimated $3.6 million investment to the local economy.

“Given our continued investment in the local Kelowna economy and our commitment to improving the customer experience through our dining and entertainment brands, we look forward to adding these new restaurants to Lake City Casino Kelowna.” said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway.

MATCH combines elements of a neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar, said Gateway in a news release. This restaurant will be family-friendly, ensuring guests of all ages can enjoy the the food and upbeat atmosphere.

MATCH has been introduced at Gateway’s three other Thompson Okanagan casinos, as well as the Starlight Casino in New Westminster, Cascades Casino in Langley, Chances in Squamish and Grand Villa in Edmonton.

Gateway will also introduce The Buffet to Kelowna. The Buffet will offers casual dining. with a changing menu highlighting cuisine from around the globe.

“It’s great to see Gateway’s continued investment in one of Kelowna’s prime entertainment venues, and the new jobs this expansion will create are always welcome,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Kelowna’s diverse culinary culture will also enjoy another great dining and entertainment option downtown.”

The 132-seat MATCH restaurant will take over the existing Gateway 21 space at the casino. There will also be updates to the casino floor in order to accommodate the addition. The Buffet will replace the existing Grove Bistro.

Construction is set to begin this month and will is scheduled to be complete this winter. The casino will remain open during the renovations. Gateway will start recruiting in late September to fill the new positions.