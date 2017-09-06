UPDATE: Fallen biker rescued from Myra Trestles

Emergency crews are on the scene near Kelowna of a rescue from the Myra Canyon Trestles

UPDATE: 1:49 p.m.

Emergency responders were on the scene at Myra Canyon today as a woman fell from her bicycle on one of the trestles near the entrance.

According to platoon captain John Kelly, the fire department responded with a Gator ATV vehicle. There was also the possibility that the woman suffered from a concussion, but was conscious at the time of the hour-long rescue.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Original:

Fire, ambulance and police have been called to the Myra Canyon Trestles to help a a person injured on the trestles.

The Kelowna Fire Department has confirmed the incident is on or near one of the trestles in Myra Canyon Park.

The call came in just after noon today.

According to reports, emergency crews have made contact with the patient. First responders on the scene immediately called for ambulance and police support.

Just past 1:15 this afternoon, the patient was loaded into the ambulance and taken off the hill.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or how they occurred.

