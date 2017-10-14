Residents add thoughts to homelessness project

See: Kelowna is now on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

At the Okanagan Heritage Museum, a new art project aimed towards homelessness awareness has created a dialogue.

See: Kelowna takes the stories of the most vulnerable people in the community, those whose voices often go unheard and whose situations are often misrepresented.

In the past several months Lesley-Anne Evans with Metro Community Church in collaboration with Kelowna Museums, handed out disposable cameras to those who wanted to get involved and asked them to tell their story with photos.

“Our underlying desire, is that people would feel, feel empathy, feel compassion,” said Evans. “Because when a person feels, they then want to take some action.”

Here are a few answers to the question which is part of the project: What would you do to help solve homelessness?

“Look at them as people not problems. They each have a story. Encourage them, give them a chance, listen and love.”

“Give them jobs.”

“Pay a decent wage and have more affordable housing eg. tiny housing communities”

“Access to mental health support”

To add you own message, visit the museum during operating hours.