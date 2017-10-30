The District of Lake Country held a workshop Oct. 26 on topics to be considered for updating the Official Community Plan. - Credit: District of Lake Country

Residents give feedback for Official Community Plan

Lake Country residents met to give input for the next update of the plan

Around 100 Lake Country residents gathered to give their input for the latest update of the Official Community Plan (OCP).

Several tables were set up with different topics including the town centre, sewage services and rural character.

“The whole idea is to have a conversation about the community and some of the attributes residents felt were going great and some felt they needed a bit of attention. The idea is this will feed into the update of the Official Community Plan,” said Mark Koch, director of community services with the District of Lake Country.

A draft plan will be created before the end of the year, which will be presented to the public and adopted in the new year, he said.

Specific feedback is currently being tallied.

“We were really happy with the attendance, I think people are engaged,” said Koch.

There was also a mix of age groups, with lifelong residents and new with residents filling in workbooks, Oct. 26.

The OCP workshop came after June’s On Point session and the community engagement pop-up booths held over the summer.

All feedback will go towards Lake Country’s OCP, a guiding document common to every municipality in British Columbia that takes a 25-plus year glimpse into the community’s future.

