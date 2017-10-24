Residents set the date for cleanup of road

A Lake Country resident has organized a Pelmewash Parkway cleanup this weekend

With the support of the District of Lake Country, residents have organized a cleanup day for the area along Pelmewash Parkway.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 a cleanup will take place at 11 a.m. Bags and grab sticks will be provided, said resident Shannen Beckinsale in a Facebook page.

Residents complained about garbage along the road, with different organizations rallying to to remove the large bags of Styrofoam and plastics found near Wood Lake.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the maintenance contractor has been notified of the issue.

“Our maintenance contractor, Argo Road Maintenance, is responsible for the cleaning and care of garbage and debris on the road surface, as well as pull outs and rest areas on the highway network,” said Danielle Pope of the ministry.

The road lies under ministry jurisdiction until the end of August, 2018.

