RMCP identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops hotel incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to be on alert for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to a firearms incident at Tournament Inn Saturday night.

Mounties are on the hunt for 41-year-old Michael Shawn Boyer of Kamloops.

Boyer is described as:

Caucasian

6’1”

180 lbs

short buzz cut brown hair

Police are asking anyone who sees Boyer to not approach him but instead call 911.

Anyone with any information about Boyer should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.