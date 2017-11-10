Road closures planned for Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Parades will take place in downtown Kelowna and in Rutland

Remembrance Day ceremonies and parades will close a number of roads temporarily in Kelowna Saturday.—Image: Capital News file

The Royal Canadian Legion and the Army, Navy and Air Force veterans will hold their annual Remembrance Day parades in downtown Kelowna and in Rutland on Saturday.

As a result, some roads will be temporarily closed to traffic to accommodate the parades. RCMP officers will be on site to provide traffic control along both parade routes.

Downtown road closures—between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—will include:

Mill Street (from Queensway Avenue to Bernard Avenue)

Bernard Avenue (from Water Street to Abbott Street)

Abbott Street (from Bernard Avenue to Lawrence Avenue)

Downtown road closures—between 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—will include:

Lawrence Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street)

Water Street (from Lawrence Avenue to Queensway roundabout)

Royal Canadian Legion veterans will march from Mill Street to the Cenotaph in Veendam Gardens in City Park prior to the ceremony, and will then make their way down Lawrence Avenue to Water Street to the Queensway Avenue roundabout post ceremony. Parking will be prohibited along all these routes.

Related story: Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Central Okanagan

In Rutland, where a separate Remembrance Day ceremony will be held, road closures will include:

Intersection of Highway 33 at Dougall Road

Dougall Road (from McIntosh Road to Gray Road)

Gray Road (from Dougall Road to Road)

Pemberton Road (from Gray Road to Rutland Lions Park)

There, Army, Navy and Air Force veterans will walk from 270 Dougall Road North to the Cenotaph at Rutland Lions Park on Gray Road and back between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

As a result, motorists should expect delays in the area.

Kelowna Regional Transit employees will also pay their respects with one minute of silence at 11 a.m.

All transit drivers will ensure their buses are safely pulled over to the curb and parked during the moment of silence.

Minor transit delays can be expected in the downtown area and on Highway 33 at Dougall Road between 10 a.m. and 12: 30 p.m., says the city.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.