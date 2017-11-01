Road up Kelowna’s Knox Mountain to close for the winter

The road up Kelowna Knox Mountain will close for the winter as of Thursday.—Image: Google Maps

The City of Kelowna says Knox Mountain Drive will close as of Thursday morning due to cooler weatherin the forecast and snow anticipated for later this week.

The road up the mountain through the popular North End park closes annually during the winter because of poor driving conditions. The road will remain closed to public vehicles until the spring.

The trails on Knox Mountain will remain open to those on foot or bike from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Park users are advised to be cautious as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

Park users are reminded to keep their dogs on-leash, except once inside the off-leash dog park south of Knox Mountain Drive.