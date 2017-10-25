UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

A rock slide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. (Photo by BC Transportation)

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.:

Geotechnical officials are at the site of a rock slide on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to Drive BC, they are assessing the site.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

—-

ORIGINAL:

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a rock slide.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

DriveBC reports a Geotech is now on site completing an assessment.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

“Anticipated time of opening will be determined after assessment has been completed,” writes DriveBC.

“No alternate route available.”

The next update is expected at 9 a.m.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A rock slide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. (Photo by BC Transportation) A rock slide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. (Photo by BC Transportation)

Previous story
VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Just Posted

Teachers and students collaborate

UBCO is teaming up with elementary school students in Kelowna

Kelowna forum unites tech innovators with business

BC Growth Opportunities Tour returns to Okanagan

Grizzly bear management found lacking

BC Auditor General says degradation of habitat bigger issue than hunting

Kelowna man found guilty in roommate killing

Daniel Ruff was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday

Police respond to fatal collision

One person has died and two others were seriously injured following a… Continue reading

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

YOUTH BEAT: Following Stephen Fuhr to Ottawa

Kelowna- Lake Country youth takes trip to Ottawa and vows to get involved in political process

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Wellness fair coming to Kelowna

The seventh annual Wellness Fair will be held Nov. 4 and 5 in the city

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Does it get any cuter than kittens joining a yoga class?

Most Read