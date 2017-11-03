The single-vehicle roll-over occurred Friday afternoon in the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.—Image: Google Maps

Roll-over in Kelowna’s Mission area sends one person to hospital

Accident occurred Friday afternoon in 4000-block of Lakeshore Road

A roll-over accident involving a single vehicle has been reported in the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road, near the intersection of Vintage Terrace Road.

Initial reports say there was one person in the vehicle that rolled over and that person was taken by private vehicle to Kelowna General Hospital.

The crash occurred outside Sun City Cherries.

The roads in the Central Okanagan remain very slippery and the RCMP is urging drivers to proceed with caution as there have been many accidents reported on local roads today.

