Jaws of life used after single vehicle accident on Sunday morning along Campbell Road.

A rollover on Campbell Road stopped traffic and required the jaws of life to remove the roof of the vehicle. -Image: David Ogilvie

The rollover of a pickup truck in West Kelowna forced the closure of Campbell Road for close to an hour on Sunday morning.

The RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and ambulances all responded to the scene of the accident where the jaws of life were used to cut the roof off the vehicle and free the driver.

It’s unknown at this time the extent of any injuries as a result of the rollover.

The accident scene is being cleared and there is now single-lane alternating traffic.

