A vehicle rollover occurred this morning on Benvoulin Road, in-between Springfield and Cooper Roads at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews including the fire department and ambulance services were on scene and one lane of traffic was closed beside the vehicle which was on its side.

