Rollover sends alleged impaired driver to hospital

As witnesses reported to the Cap News, RCMP believe the driver was impaired

An alleged impaired driver faces driving prohibitions following a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening in Glenmore.

Just moments before 6 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Valley Road North at Sexsmith Road in Kelowna.

RCMP arrived on scene to find the assumed driver of a heavily-damaged green Toyota pickup truck being treated by paramedics.

Related: Man, dog in single-vehicle rollover

Witnesses on scene told police the pickup was observed swerving moments before it appeared to hit rocks and then rollover.

Witnesses stopped to assist the driver and remained on scene until police arrived.

“RCMP investigators entered into an impaired-driving investigation as a result of observations made of the driver at the crash scene,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“As a result, a demand was made and the male driver provided samples of his breath roadside, which resulted in a fail.”

The driver, a 31-year-old Kelowna man, was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance. He was medically cleared and later released from hospital care.

RCMP have since issued the Kelowna man with a driving prohibition. He now faces the fines and fees associated to the prohibition as a result of allegedly operating his motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

RCMP are interested in hearing from any additional witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, those witnesses are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

