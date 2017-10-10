Roommate murder trial continues in Kelowna

Daniel Ruff is accused of killing his roommate with a hammer in 2015

A hammer located by police in a hall closet was the focus of a murder trial Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

Daniel Ruff, 55, is accused of killing his roommate Warren Welters, 51, in June 2015 in the house they shared on Bernard Avenue.

Crown counsel Colin Forsyth claims Ruff struck an unconscious Welters in the head four times with a hammer. Medical records support the theory.

First responders found Welters’s in a pool of his own blood after Ruff called 911 to report he had discovered his dead roommate.

Const. Ewan Dewolf took the stand Tuesday morning describing how he seized several items in the home that police believed could have caused Welters death including a flashlight, dumbbell, screwdriver and hammer.

All four items were brought to the autopsy conducted at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on June 17, 2015.

At that time the doctor determined Welter’s fatal injuries were consistent with the hammer.

Dewolf returned to the crime scene and seized further items found near the hammer including clothing.

Among the items seized Dewolf described a pillow case and bedding soaked in blood, dozens of alcohol empties and cigarette butts.

In his opening statement, Forsyth said the two men shared a suite in the house but did not get along.

Forsyth said Ruff attempted to clean the hammer the prosecution believes was the weapon used to kill Welters.

A total of 30 witnesses are expected to be called for the prosecution and the trial is expected to last two weeks.

The trial, before a seven-woman, five-man jury, continues this week.

