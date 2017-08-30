Rutland pickleball courts open

As of Aug. 30, courts at the Rutland Recreation Park have opened in Kelowna

Four new pickleball courts have opened at Rutland Recreation Park, as of Aug. 30.

The $200,000 construction project includes a large spectator viewing area with bleachers planned for the east side of the courts, according to a City of Kelowna release.

The new courts will be open to the public free of charge on a first-come first-served basis, subject to rules posted at the courts.

For more information about infrastructure projects planned this year, visit Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.