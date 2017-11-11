Rutland remembers the sacrifice of so many

Remembrance Day ceremony held at Lions Park by local unit of Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans

Cadet stands at attention during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Rutland. Photo Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

A large crowd gathered around the cenotaph at Rutland Lions Park for the Remembrance Day ceremony hosted by the Kelowna 376 unit of the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans.

The parade to the cenotaph was led by parade marshall Ross Carviel with the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans colour guard.

The observance marked the 99th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Many community groups joined in the parade including the Pathfinders, Scouts, cadets and the Kelowna Chiefs junior hockey team.

The ceremony lament was performed by bagpiper Jim Watt while bugler Sarah McIntyre played Reveille.

