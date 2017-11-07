Salvation Army says Christmas demands increasing

Central Okanagan branch in Kelowna reaches out to those in need

Christmas gifts for those in need are a big part of The Salvation Army Central Okanagan’s annual Christmas Food & Toy Program. Photo credit: Capital News file

The Salvation Army will again look to community donation support at Christmas for those in need.

With Christmas Day only seven weeks away, The Salvation Army Central Okanagan has started to book appointments for its annual Sharing Christmas Food and Toy Program.

“Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year,” said Patty Lou Bryant, Salvation Army Central Okanagan communications coordinator.

“Each year, we are blessed with the opportunity to provide assistance to the members of our community who may be walking through some challenging financial times. It is an honour to be able to walk alongside and provide support.”

In 2016, The Salvation Army provided Christmas assistance to more than 600 families, including the delivery of toys to 1,100 children.

Related: Bikers unite and ride for Kelowna Toy Run

Due to the impending closures of major retailers such as Sears and Wholesale Sports, The Salvation Army expects needs to be even higher this Christmas, said Pastor Darryl Burry.

“We could not provide this blessing without the tremendous support of the community,” said Burry. “From financial donations to the donation of food product and new toys…each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to families right here in our community.”

Related: Salvation Army fundraising success

For families (two or more in the same household) who will require assistance this Christmas season, The Salvation Army is currently scheduling appointments from Nov. 20 to 24 at Kelowna Community Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave., and Nov. 27 to 29 at the Community Life Centre-Westbank, 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.

“We desire to ensure that no one falls through the cracks during this special season of love and giving, however, in order to meet the demands placed upon us, we would respectfully ask that all families set up an appointment to register as soon as possible,”added Burry.

To book a registration interview, please call 250-765-3450, extension 222

For more information, check out The Salvation Army website www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.