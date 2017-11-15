Central Okanagan Public Schools are considering how to expand access to the school district’s French Immersion program. Photo credit: Contributed

School board looks for French Immersion input

Central Okanagan Public Schools asks parents to fill out survey in Kelowna and Lake Country

Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to solicit public input by asking parents to fill out a survey about the French Immersion program.

“We want to hear from people all over the Central Okanagan,” said Rhonda Ovelson, assistant superintendent of Lake Country/Mission schools. “French Immersion is important to many families in our community.

Related: School board announces new French Immersion plan

“As we continue to build the program, we want to be sure it remains accessible, inclusive of everyone, flexible for all learners, and sustainable for the long term.”

The popularity of French Immersion in the Central Okanagan school district has convinced the board of education to look at ways to expand access to the programs, including later entry points and more schools offering the option to learn in French.

The survey will be available to fill out online until Nov. 24.

The public can find the survey link on the Central Okanagan Public Schools homepage or go directly to the survey here.

