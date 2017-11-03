School superintendent takes on new task

Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal has been appointed to the Canadian Education Association/EdCan Network advisory council.

Kaardal is an award-winning educator, recognized nationally for excellence in educational practice. He’s an author and innovator who has presented on educational and administrative topics at provincial, national and international conferences.

Kaardal, who has enjoyed 33 years in public education in six school districts and two provinces, believes public education is critical to the development of a civil society and a sustainable planet.

“With his longstanding education and community leadership, Kevin brings an invaluable perspective to our council table,” says CEA/EdCan Network chair Darren Googoo.

The EdCan Network Advisory Council provides a forum for expression of countrywide issues and trends in education and advises the board on the direction and priorities for the network.

Council members provide visibility and act as advocates for the EdCan Network within their respective professional communities. They are drawn from all regions of the country and serve a three-year term, which may be renewable for a second three-year term.

