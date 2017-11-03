Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal with board of education chair Moyra Baxter. Photo Credit: Contributed

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal has been appointed to the Canadian Education Association/EdCan Network advisory council.

Kaardal is an award-winning educator, recognized nationally for excellence in educational practice. He’s an author and innovator who has presented on educational and administrative topics at provincial, national and international conferences.

Kaardal, who has enjoyed 33 years in public education in six school districts and two provinces, believes public education is critical to the development of a civil society and a sustainable planet.

“With his longstanding education and community leadership, Kevin brings an invaluable perspective to our council table,” says CEA/EdCan Network chair Darren Googoo.

The EdCan Network Advisory Council provides a forum for expression of countrywide issues and trends in education and advises the board on the direction and priorities for the network.

Council members provide visibility and act as advocates for the EdCan Network within their respective professional communities. They are drawn from all regions of the country and serve a three-year term, which may be renewable for a second three-year term.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raudz shakes up competition for the win in Kelowna
Next story
Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

Just Posted

Genereaux remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

New store opening celebrated with donation to Okanagan College

Bartle and Gibson is giving OC $37,000, tools and products to help the electrician program

New secretary-treasurer for Central Okanagan school district

Eileen Sadlowski to replace the retiring Larry Paul as of Dec. 1.

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Okanagan digs out after a snowstorm

Residents woke up Friday to snow blanketing the region and ice coating the roads

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

Michaels: What should the university do to engage more local students?

University gets close examination from one of its profs

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

BC Hydro encouraging customers to be power smart

BC Hydro is suggesting ways customers can cut down on their electricity use this winter

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Most Read