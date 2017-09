A scooter and jeep were involved in an accident Saturday in West Kelowna

A scooter and a jeep were involved in an accident today on Old Okanagan Hwy.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a rear-ender involving the two vehicles near the highway and Reece Road in West Kelowna.

Minor injuries were reported around the time of the accident at 1 p.m.

Roads were not closed.