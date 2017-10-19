Scotties Tournament of Hearts volunteers get a free ride

Rock the Bid co-chairs Charlie Kohoe and Kim Kirkham express their excitement in winning the bid to host the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Western News file photo

Volunteers for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts won’t be having to pay to get to and from the event, which takes place in Penticton for the first time next January.

“The majority of the volunteers will be from Penticton and the surrounding area but there will be a number of volunteers who are from out of town, province and country,” wrote event manager Neil Houston in a letter to council requesting volunteers be allowed to ride free on city transit. “Given the number of volunteers needed on a daily basis, my assumption is that no more than 100 people would use this service on a daily basis.”

Council voted unanimously to allow the request, with Mayor Andrew Jakubeit noting it had been done for other events.

“I think this is a volunteer-based community and whatever we can do to support the volunteers is a small token on the part of the city,” said Coun. Max Picton.

The free transit rides didn’t pass without comment, though. During question period, council watcher Lynn Kelsey asked for a list of what events have secured transit privileges.

“I would like to know that we are taking care of our citizens as well so that free transit is offered for Nov. 11 (Remembrance Day) and for elections,” she said.

“These guys are making money,” said Kelsey. “Surely they can provide a shuttle for their own volunteers.”

“I know we have done elections. B.C. Winter Games was probably the next biggest one,” said Jakubeit.