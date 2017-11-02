Search and Rescue looking for volunteers

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Society is looking for new members to join their team.

The team is composed entirely of volunteers, and provides search and rescue services to the Central Okanagan Regional District, including Kelowna and West Kelowna, said Ephraim Nowak, president od the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in a press release.

COSAR is hosting a public information session on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in Room H-115 at Okanagan College in Kelowna. COSAR members will also be on hand at the Banner Recreation and Marine public open house in Kelowna on Thursday, Nov. 9 and is encouraging interested applicants to come meet the team and see some of their equipment.

“COSAR attends an average of 50 tasks per year, ranging from medical rescues in the backcountry to searching for missing persons, as well as providing assistance during civil emergencies,” said Nowak.

“The team works in co-operation with the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, local fire departments and other agencies, and is one of approximately 80 SAR groups in B.C.”

They are looking for interested candidates who have time available to commit to the team, are dedicated to long-term learning, possess backcountry knowledge, are physically fit, and have a desire to work in a team environment.

“Joining COSAR means bringing forth a strong commitment to service,” she said. “Team composition is incredibly diverse, and individuals from all walks of life and backgrounds are welcome. If you feel that you are a good candidate with a can-do attitude, and most of all want to give back to the community, please submit an application.”

New members will complete the provincial Ground Search and Rescue course, which covers topics such as navigation, survival, communications and search methods. The basics of rope rescue, tracking, helicopter safety and avalanche orientation are also introduced.

Details and an application form can be found on the COSAR website. Interested candidates can also find the latest updates on COSAR’s Facebook page.