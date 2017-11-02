Search and Rescue looking for volunteers

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is recruiting new members

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Society is looking for new members to join their team.

The team is composed entirely of volunteers, and provides search and rescue services to the Central Okanagan Regional District, including Kelowna and West Kelowna, said Ephraim Nowak, president od the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in a press release.

COSAR is hosting a public information session on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in Room H-115 at Okanagan College in Kelowna. COSAR members will also be on hand at the Banner Recreation and Marine public open house in Kelowna on Thursday, Nov. 9 and is encouraging interested applicants to come meet the team and see some of their equipment.

RELATED: COSAR SEES HIKE IN DEMAND

“COSAR attends an average of 50 tasks per year, ranging from medical rescues in the backcountry to searching for missing persons, as well as providing assistance during civil emergencies,” said Nowak.

“The team works in co-operation with the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, local fire departments and other agencies, and is one of approximately 80 SAR groups in B.C.”

They are looking for interested candidates who have time available to commit to the team, are dedicated to long-term learning, possess backcountry knowledge, are physically fit, and have a desire to work in a team environment.

“Joining COSAR means bringing forth a strong commitment to service,” she said. “Team composition is incredibly diverse, and individuals from all walks of life and backgrounds are welcome. If you feel that you are a good candidate with a can-do attitude, and most of all want to give back to the community, please submit an application.”

New members will complete the provincial Ground Search and Rescue course, which covers topics such as navigation, survival, communications and search methods. The basics of rope rescue, tracking, helicopter safety and avalanche orientation are also introduced.

Details and an application form can be found on the COSAR website. Interested candidates can also find the latest updates on COSAR’s Facebook page.

Previous story
Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing
Next story
Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Just Posted

Kelowna city council on the mend after major surgery

Charlie Hodge is recovering in intensive care following nearly 12 hours of surgery on his jaw

Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

Two vehicle accident near Highway 97

A pick up truck and a smaller vehicle collided in the Kelowna morning commute

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Snow hits Vernon

Winter officially started Thursday, Nov. 2

TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

TOTA is accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute with a biosphere destination certificate

LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials speak in Vancouver

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Most Read