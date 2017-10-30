Members of COSAR will be out on the streets in the Rutland area of Kelowna to help ensure a safe Halloween night for kids Tuesday.—Image: Firedog Photography

Search and rescue volunteers out to keep Halloween safe in Kelowna

Volunteers will be patrolling the streets in the Rutland area Halloween night Tuesday evening

For the fifth year in a row, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team says it will be out on Halloween night in Kelowna looking after all the little ghosts and goblins and other trick-or-treaters.

COSAR’s team of Halloween specialists” will be patrol in the area between Ziprick Road, Springfield Road, Highway 33 and Hollywood Road South in the Rutland area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“We will be out there looking after all the trick-or-treaters, and if anyone needs any help, our team will be a safe place for them,” said COSAR in a news release issued Monday.

“Our members will be wearing search and rescue attire and driving one of our marked trucks, so we can be easily recognized.”

In addition to help if needed, the volunteers willalso have candy treats for the kids.

“So, please, when you see us, come over and say hi. Try to scare us and get some candy.”

