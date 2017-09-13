Searching for change-makers in a photo contest

VIP tickets will be drawn for the WE are Kelowna event through a contest

You can be a change-maker.

On Sept. 16 more than 850 people will gather to hear one of Canada’s change-makers, Craig Kielburger’s, message at KPMG’s WE are Kelowna event.

Craig will focus on the importance of being a socially responsible citizen, and empowering youth to make a difference both locally and globally, according to WE are Kelowna.

“Every young person has an issue that hits them in the heart,” said Kielburger. “But I believe that society has taught them they don’t have the power to change things, that they have to wait until they’re adults to achieve results.”

Kelowna is home to many change-makers making big impact. One of them is Andrew Kates, a Kelowna born-and-raised student who is attending Okanagan Mission Secondary School in his senior year.

He received the Youth Male Volunteer of the Year Award at Kelowna’s 2017 Civic and Community Awards Gala for his involvement in giving back to the community – from organizing a fundraiser event for the Fort McMurray wildfires to volunteering at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“I encourage all youth to volunteer and do some good in your community,” said Kates. “Your time is worth something and valuable for other people. We are a community and giving back helps so that we take care of each other. Why not start while you’re young and prove that you can make an impact for the causes you care about.”

The WE are Kelowna event has sold out, however there is a way in – and you can’t purchase tickets.

Volinspire and KPMG have launched the #WEareKelowna Photo Contest, and four VIP passes to the event for Saturday, at the Kelowna Community Theatre are included in an early bird draw.

The contest will feature stories from Kelowna youth on what being a change-maker means locally. The top prize includes a donation of $1,000 to the youth’s charity of choice. For more information or to enter the contest, visit: www.volinspire.com/u/WEareKelowna.