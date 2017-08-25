Seeing homelessness in a new way

An installation on Kelowna’s homeless will be shown Aug. 29

See homelessness in a different light with the Kelowna Museums.

Kelowna Museums partnered with Metro Community to create SEE:kelowna, an installation through which people can express their personal experience of homelessness.

Related: Tourist season’s impact on homelessness

Metro offered street community friends disposable cameras, creative input, and a place to record their stories. The result is an artistic interpretation where the viewer gains personal insights into the realities of people experiencing homelessness through a museum display and website, according to a Kelowna Museums release.

The public is invited to an opening celebration at the Okanagan Heritage Museum Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event will open with remarks from the organizers and some of the project artists, followed by an opportunity to view the installation.