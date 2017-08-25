Four-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 sends two to hospital

Those two were sent to hospital with serious injuries, while others were treated on scene

Update: 5:10 p.m.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth with the Penticton RCMP has confirmed that four vehicles were involved in a crash that sent two to hospital with serious injuries.

Several others were treated at the scene by paramedics, according to Wrigglesworth, who said a traffic analyst is investigating on scene.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours, as cleanup continues on the crash, which involved a minivan, a car, a pickup and a semi truck.

The Western News will continue to update as more details come in.

—-

Original

Traffic was lined up along Highway 97 near Pineview Drive after a semi truck and a car collided at approximately 3:20 p.m. near the intersection with Pineview Drive, outside Kaleden.

Emergency responders were called to the scene but is not known how many people were injured or the extent of injuries.

A detour for drivers has been provided along Eastside Road. RCMP are on scene and investigating the incident.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed Penticton RCMP and Southeast District Traffic Services were on the scene of the crash.

In a release, Wrigglesworth said initial reports indicated a number of vehicles involved.

Penticton Fire Department was on the scene for some time, assisting the Kaleden Fire Department, but appears to have left at this point.

More on this story to come.

—with files from Emanuel Sequeira