UPDATE: Four year sentence in violent Kelowna break and enter

Update: 3:52 p.m.
Alexander Laramee has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a violent break and enter at the Verve condo complex in 2015.
Laramee was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon at the Kelowna court house.
He will receive credit for time served of 7-and-a-half months meaning his sentence equates to 40 months and 15 days.
Original:
One of the men behind a 2015 break and enter at the Verve condo complex in Kelowna could spend nine years in prison or walk away from court a relatively free man.
Alexander Laramee was found guilty in July of six charges related to a violent incident Nov. 21, 2015 that left two people injured, and traumatized.
Laramee was one of three who entered a condo with the intent to rob its residents of what they believed would be a significant amount of money and pot.
