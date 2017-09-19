UPDATE: Four year sentence in violent Kelowna break and enter

They broke into a condo at the Verve and started wreaking havoc

Update: 3:52 p.m.

Alexander Laramee has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a violent break and enter at the Verve condo complex in 2015.

Laramee was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon at the Kelowna court house.

He will receive credit for time served of 7-and-a-half months meaning his sentence equates to 40 months and 15 days.

Original:

One of the men behind a 2015 break and enter at the Verve condo complex in Kelowna could spend nine years in prison or walk away from court a relatively free man.

Alexander Laramee was found guilty in July of six charges related to a violent incident Nov. 21, 2015 that left two people injured, and traumatized.

Laramee was one of three who entered a condo with the intent to rob its residents of what they believed would be a significant amount of money and pot.

There were two women and a man in the home when they arrived and shortly after entering the home, Laramee’s partner started an altercation with the male resident and Laramee started to repeatedly punch one of the women in the face.

Nobody sustained life threatening injuries.

Crown counsel said Laramee had no prior criminal record, and was young at the time of the incident, but the severity of the crime warranted a sentence of seven to nine years of incarceration, less 217 days served.

His defence lawyer argued for time served and probation, noting that Laramee was not the ring leader of the crime and committed the act because he was fearful of his partner. He also is remorseful and ashamed.

A lengthy sentence, he argued, would destroy his life.

Laramee was convicted of two charges of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, assault, disguising one’s face with the intent to commit an offence, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer Nov. 21, 2015.

He was expected to be sentenced late Tuesday afternoon.