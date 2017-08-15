September declared Literacy Month

This September, Kelowna will be standing with cities across the province to foster awareness for improved literacy.

Project Literacy Kelowna will be hosting events through September to promote Literacy Month, which has recently been proclaimed by the city.

“Low literacy tends to function as an invisible barrier to success,” said the nonprofit’s board president Fern Carr. “Our organization therefore hopes to be instrumental in supporting the citizens of Kelowna to forge ahead as advocates of literacy. With that degree of active social engagement, new opportunities will serve to enrich the lives of those who have been denied the choices taken for granted by most.”

Mayor Colin Basran said “the ability to read and write is an essential skill that enriches our lives with improved employment opportunities, our capacity to engage with others and the sheer pleasure of enjoying stories.

Low literacy rates do not discriminate. It is pervasive and affects 48 per cent of Canadians ability to engage in daily life, according to Project Literacy release.

If you are interested in getting involved or finding out more, contact Project Literacy Kelowna at 250-762-2163, visit online or on Facebook.